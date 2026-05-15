'This Is How You Represent India': Roopi Gill Outshines Everyone At Cannes 2026 In Punjabi Look, Reminds Fans Of Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala Debut

While most celebrities arrived at the iconic Cannes Film Festival 2026 in dramatic gowns and global couture labels, Indian actress Roopi Gill chose to bring her culture to the red carpet. The Punjabi star attended Cannes to promote her upcoming film Chardikala, which is set to release in India on May 29 and was reportedly showcased at the Cannes Film Market, despite not being an official festival selection.

However, beyond the film buzz, it was Roopi's deeply Punjabi look that instantly grabbed attention online, with fans calling it one of the "best representations of India" at Cannes this year.

Check it out below:

Roopi Gill’s Punjabi-inspired Cannes look

For her Cannes 2026 appearance, Roopi stepped onto the red carpet in a custom ivory ensemble by Pitambara by Manisha. Instead of opting for a conventional gown, the actress embraced a traditional silhouette featuring an embroidered kurti paired with dhoti-style pyjama and layered dual dupattas.

According to the designer, her kurti featured crescent moon and lotus motifs, elements representing grace, strength, and purity. One of the intricate yet significant details was the word "Chardikala" embroidered in Gurmukhi on the sleeve, symbolising resilience and high spirits, perfectly tying into the theme of her upcoming film.

One dupatta showcased wheat-inspired embroidery as a tribute to Punjab's farming roots and agricultural identity, while the second featured intricate chakra motifs. Styled traditionally, Roopi draped one dupatta gracefully over her head and the other around her arms, creating a regal and deeply desi Cannes moment.

Designer Manisha from Pitambara by Manisha shared with The Free Press Journal that the custom look took over 15 days and 40 artisans to create. She further added, "Last year, we executed Diljit’s Met Gala look, and now we’re bringing that same creative vision to Roopi Gill. Our main priority has always been to stay true to Punjab and its rich cultural heritage."

Jewellery that truly elevated the look

Roopi completed her ensemble with layers of traditional jewellery crafted by Golecha’s Jewels, the same jewellers behind Diljit Dosanjh's iconic Met Gala jewellery. Her accessories included a striking kundan necklace with an emerald centrepiece, statement earrings, traditional haathphool with a bird motif, a sleek silver kada, and stunning ivory juttis.

Her beauty look remained minimal with with a soft, natural base, flushed cheeks, nude lips, and neatly middle-parted hair that allowed the outfit to remain the star.

Fans compare her to Diljit Dosanjh’s Met Gala moment

Roopi’s Cannes appearance instantly reminded fans of Diljit Dosanjh's viral Met Gala 2025 debut, where he proudly represented Punjabi royalty in a custom ivory ensemble inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh.

“After Diljit, Roopi did it and we are proud,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “This is how you represent India.” Others called it the “best attire of the season” and praised the actor for bringing authentic Punjabi culture to an international stage.