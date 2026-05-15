Baby Bump Glows At Cannes 2026! Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse Announce FIRST Pregnancy On Red Carpet

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at Cannes 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@Cebe_Lihle23)

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet just got its cutest surprise yet! Actor-model couple Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse officially announced that they are expecting their first child together, and they did it in the most glamorous way possible. Making heads turn at the premiere of Parallel Tales, the duo arrived hand-in-hand, with Barbara proudly debuting her baby bump on one of fashion’s biggest stages.

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Barbara’s dreamy baby-blue maternity moment

For the big reveal, Barbara embraced soft elegance in a flowing pastel blue gown styled by Marc Eram. The ethereal ensemble featured a chic straight neckline with delicate cap sleeves, a breezy silhouette and an empire waist. The lower half of the dress flowed into a dramatic feathered skirt that added volume and movement, giving the entire look a fairytale-like feel.

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Barbara kept her accessories minimal, opting for sparkling diamond jewellery from Chopard. She donned elegant floral-inspired drop earrings, statement rings, and her rose-gold engagement ring, letting the gown, and of course, the baby bump remain the highlight.

Her glam was equally soft and radiant, featuring glowing skin, subtle makeup, and loose voluminous hair that perfectly matched the dreamy aesthetic.

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Dylan Sprouse complements the blue-toned glam

Standing beside her, Dylan looked classic and polished in a deep navy-black tuxedo. His tailored three-piece suit featured satin black lapels, double-breasted detailing, and a sleek bow tie, subtly coordinating with Barbara’s soft blue palette. Together, the couple delivered one of the most stylish and heartwarming moments of Cannes 2026 so far.

Later, the couple confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram with adorable photos featuring an ultrasound picture. Adding a playful touch, both Barbara and Dylan flashed heavy metal-inspired "rock horns" hand gestures alongside the sonogram, instantly sending fans into a frenzy online.