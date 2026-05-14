Aditi Rao Hydari Jets Off To Cannes 2026, Hubby Siddharth Lauds Her As His 'Golden Girl' | Check Pics Out |

Aditi Rao Hydari is officially Cannes-bound. Two days after the grand opening of the Cannes Film Festival, the actress was finally spotted at the Mumbai airport as she departed for France to attend the prestigious global film festival. As soon as her pictures surfaced online, fans flooded social media with excitement, eagerly waiting to see what fashion magic the actress will bring to the iconic Cannes red carpet this year.

Adding to the buzz, husband Siddharth sweetly referred to Aditi as his “golden girl,” in the comments section, making the internet gush over the couple once again.

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For her airport appearance, Aditi embraced understated luxury with an effortlessly chic travel look that perfectly reflected her signature elegant aesthetic. The actress opted for earthy neutral tones and relaxed silhouettes.

She layered her outfit with a flowing trench coat from Saaksha & Kinni in warm golden-brown tones. The lightweight trench added movement and sophistication to the overall look. The fluid silhouette of the outerwear gave the ensemble a relaxed yet polished appeal, making it an ideal travel fashion moment.

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Underneath, Aditi kept things simple with a fitted beige-toned top that balanced the dramatic layering effortlessly. She paired the look with statement denim jeans from Kanika Goyal Label. The relaxed-fit denims featured subtle embellishments scattered across the fabric, adding a touch of contemporary edge to the otherwise earthy and muted palette.

The actress styled her hair in soft loose waves with a middle parting, perfectly complementing the laid-back sophistication of the outfit. Keeping her makeup fresh and minimal, Aditi let her glowing skin and natural beauty remain the focus.

She accessorised the look with delicate gold jewellery, including chunky hoop earrings and rings, adding just the right amount of glamour without overpowering the outfit.

With her airport appearance already winning praise online, anticipation is now building around Aditi Rao Hydari’s Cannes red carpet debut this year. Given her history of delivering regal and graceful fashion moments, fans are expecting the actress to serve a standout style statement at Cannes 2026.