Bhagavad Gita At Cannes 2026: Desi Actor Stuns In Vrindavan Lehenga, Tulsi Mala & Chanting Bag On Red Carpet; WATCH | Instagram @aartikhetarpal_

An Indian actor is grabbing attention at the Cannes Film Festival for bringing a spiritual and cultural touch to the prestigious global red carpet. While stars like Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria and Urvashi Rautela have been making headlines for their glamorous fashion moments, this desi appearance stood out for its tribute to Vaishnav heritage and devotion to Lord Krishna.

The actor walked the Cannes red carpet carrying a miniature version of the Bhagavad Gita along with a Tulsi Kanthi mala and a traditional chanting bag, symbolising devotion and spirituality. Her appearance was described as a proud representation of “Sanatana Dharma” at Cannes and an offering to Vaishnavs and Krishna devotees.

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For the occasion, she wore a custom-made Vrindavan-inspired lehenga designed by Sulakshana Monga. The outfit featured shimmering yellow hues with intricate artwork inspired by Vrindavan painted across the voluminous skirt. The detailed blouse added elegance to the traditional ensemble while maintaining a regal devotional aesthetic.

She accessorised the look with a Tulsi Kanthi mala designed by herself and carried a custom-made chanting bag created by Priyanka Bansal. The miniature Bhagavad Gita she carried was from Gita Press, the renowned publishing house established in 1923.

To complete the look, she styled the ensemble with polki jewellery, including a bracelet from VCJ Bespoke Jewellery and a statement polki necklace and earrings from Sulakshana Monga

In her emotional caption, the actor dedicated the moment to her father, mentioning that his film is being showcased at Cannes this year. “This is for dad whose film is being showcased at Cannes this year,” she wrote.

She further expressed her devotion by writing, “Every platform you gift me Krishna, is a responsibility to serve you with integrity & represent Sanatan Dharma in whatever capacity Radharani empowers me with. I owe you my everything God, cz you are my everything.”