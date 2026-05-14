Alia Bhatt Serves Vintage Glamour In Fourth Cannes Film Festival Look, Fans Call It ‘Dreamy Princess Moment’

Alia Bhatt continues to dominate the fashion conversation at the Cannes Film Festival with yet another breathtaking appearance. After receiving widespread praise for her first three looks at the prestigious festival, the actress once again turned heads with her fourth red carpet ensemble in just two days, serving vintage romance, elegance and high-fashion drama in equal measure.

For the glamorous evening, Alia stepped out in a custom creation by designer Danielle Frankel, inspired by the label’s iconic “Adira” dress. The ethereal gown beautifully blended old-Hollywood softness with contemporary couture craftsmanship, making it one of her most talked-about Cannes appearances so far.

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The gown featured delicate layers of silk satin and honeycomb lace intricately woven together with fine Chantilly lace detailing. The textured fabric added depth and dimension to the outfit while maintaining an effortlessly soft and romantic aesthetic. The fitted corset-style bodice hugged Alia’s frame gracefully, enhancing her silhouette before flowing into a voluminous pleated skirt that cascaded elegantly to the floor.

One of the standout elements of the ensemble was the intricate lace collar wrapped delicately around her neck. The choker-inspired detail added a regal vintage charm to the look while also elevating the overall structure of the gown. The thin spaghetti straps balanced the dramatic silhouette with understated elegance, allowing the craftsmanship of the dress to remain the focal point.

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Keeping the styling refined and graceful, Alia opted for minimal jewellery and soft glam makeup. Her hair was tied into a sleek romantic bun with soft face-framing strands left loose, adding a touch of effortless femininity to the look. Rosy cheeks, glowing skin and subtle pink lips perfectly complemented the dreamy palette of the ensemble.

The actress completed the look with delicate diamond jewellery that added sparkle without overpowering the intricate detailing of the gown. Her overall appearance struck the perfect balance between fairytale glamour and sophisticated couture fashion.