'She Needs More Attention Than Alia Bhatt': Tara Sutaria Turn Heads In Bold ₹1.32 Lakh Off-shoulder, Corset-Skirt At Cannes 2026; Netizens React

'She Needs More Attention Than Alia Bhatt': Tara Sutaria Turn Heads In Bold Off-shoulder, Corset Dress At Cannes 2026; Netizens React |

Tara Sutaria is truly receiving all the love she deserves at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Just after making a glamorous debut at the prestigious film festival, the actress returned with yet another striking fashion moment that has social media buzzing. While Alia Bhatt continues to dominate headlines for her dreamy couture appearances at Cannes, several netizens now believe Tara deserves equal — if not more — attention for her effortlessly elegant style statements.

The actress attended press interviews for the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women In Cinema initiative in Cannes and delivered a sophisticated monochrome look packed with old-Hollywood glamour. Tara stepped out in an all-black ensemble from Rhea Costa’s Winter 2026 collection, proving once again that minimalism can still make a dramatic impact.

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Her outfit featured a sculpted off-shoulder corset top paired with a sleek body-hugging midi skirt. The structured Dalila Top was crafted from stretch taffeta fabric designed to contour the body beautifully. The fitted corset silhouette enhanced her frame while the off-the-shoulder draping added softness and feminine elegance to the otherwise bold look. The back featured an open-end zipper detail that further elevated the contemporary design.

Tara paired the corset top with the Joud Midi Skirt, which featured a refined straight silhouette, delicate side pleats and a back slit. The Rhea Costa ensemble also came with a luxury price tag. The Skirt is reportedly priced at approximately ₹65,700, while the corset top costs around ₹66,300.

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Tara's soft glam makeup, radiant skin and sleek hairstyle added to the understated luxury of the overall appearance. Social media users flooded comment sections with praise, with many calling her one of the best-dressed Indian celebrities at Cannes this year.

Several users even compared her fashion game with Alia Bhatt’s widely appreciated Cannes wardrobe. “Can she get more attention that alia Bhatt please??? She slayyyyyyed!,” one user commented, while another wrote, “In a world of fast fashion, thank you for bringing back timeless, old-school glamour to the Riviera.”

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Interestingly, Tara’s first Cannes appearance also earned major appreciation online. For her debut look at the festival, the actress embraced vintage Hollywood glamour in a dramatic black-and-white gown from Helsa.

The strapless corset-style outfit featured a structured sweetheart neckline, a voluminous black skirt and delicate lace detailing inspired by 1950s fashion. She completed the look with pearl-drop earrings, pointed-toe pumps and bold cat-eye sunglasses, instantly establishing herself as one of Cannes 2026’s standout fashion moments.