Where Is Alia Bhatt Staying For Cannes Film Festival? Sea-Facing, 5-Star Property Where One Room Costs ₹8.66 Lakh |

Alia Bhatt is making a glamorous splash at the Cannes Film Festival and her latest appearance on the French Riviera has already sent social media into a frenzy. Ahead of her anticipated red carpet outing at the festival’s opening ceremony, the actress was spotted stepping out in a dreamy, fairytale-inspired ensemble outside her luxurious stay in Cannes.

Videos of Alia elegantly walking through the streets towards the venue quickly went viral, with fans obsessing over both her look and the lavish property she is staying at.

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The viral video circulating on social media showed Alia stepping out of the luxurious property where she is currently staying in Cannes and walking towards the venue in her elegant ensemble, instantly grabbing attention online.

The actress is reportedly staying at Hôtel Martinez - The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, one of the most iconic luxury properties on the French Riviera.

Located on the famous Boulevard de la Croisette in Cannes, the 5-star sea-facing hotel is known for its glamorous Art Deco interiors, private beach access and celebrity clientele during the Cannes Film Festival season. The property also features multiple fine-dining restaurants and the popular lobby bar restaurant, Le Sud.

The hotel’s most luxurious accommodation, the Premium King Room with Sea View, reportedly costs around ₹8.66 lakh per night. The lavish room offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and Esterel Mountains and comes decorated in sophisticated Art Deco style with a seating area, workspace and marble bathroom.

For the opening ceremony appearance, Alia embraced soft princess-core glamour in a dreamy mint-green ensemble. She wore a stunning mint-green midi ball dress featuring delicate strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline that added a subtle edge to the romantic silhouette.

The highlight of the outfit was its dramatic, sculpted skirt that flared gracefully, giving the dress a ballgown-inspired structure and enhancing the fairytale aesthetic. With minimal styling and effortless elegance, the actress once again proved why she remains one of Bollywood’s biggest fashion icons on the global stage.