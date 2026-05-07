Alia Bhatt's Stunning Butter Yellow Co-Ord Set Worth Over ₹4 Lakh Serves Ultimate Summer Goals | Instagram @priyankarkapadia

Alia Bhatt is serving major summer fashion inspiration with her latest glamorous look that has taken over social media. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani recently shared a series of stunning pictures of the actor on Instagram with the caption, “Summer sparkle,” and Alia truly lived up to it.

The actor stepped out in a dreamy butter yellow co-ord ensemble that perfectly balanced elegance with glamour. Her outfit featured a strapless corset top intricately embellished with crystals and faceted beads. Every tiny detail was hand-assembled onto a fine mesh fabric, giving the outfit a luminous shimmer under the light.

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Alia paired the dazzling corset with a matching mid-length skirt, creating a coordinated monochrome moment that looked effortlessly chic. The silhouette was softly structured with a fitted, boned bodice that cinched at the waist before flowing into a graceful flared hemline, adding movement and sophistication to the overall look.

According to reports, the ensemble is from the label Chorus. The skirt reportedly costs ₹2,98,800, while the corset top is priced at ₹1,70,800, taking the total value of the outfit to an impressive ₹4,69,600.

To elevate the glamorous look further, Alia accessorised with heart-shaped diamond earrings and a pearl clutch by Cult Gaia. Her beauty look complemented the sparkling ensemble perfectly, she opted for radiant makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and glossy nude lips.

Leaving her hair open in soft middle-parted waves, Alia Bhatt once again proved why minimal glamour with statement detailing remains one of her strongest fashion signatures.

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