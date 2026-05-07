 Alia Bhatt's Stunning Butter Yellow Co-Ord Set Worth Over ₹4 Lakh Serves Ultimate Summer Goals
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Alia Bhatt's Stunning Butter Yellow Co-Ord Set Worth Over ₹4 Lakh Serves Ultimate Summer Goals

Alia Bhatt is serving major summer fashion inspiration with her latest glamorous look that has taken over social media. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani recently shared a series of stunning pictures of the actor on Instagram with the caption, “Summer sparkle,” and Alia truly lived up to it.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
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Alia Bhatt's Stunning Butter Yellow Co-Ord Set Worth Over ₹4 Lakh Serves Ultimate Summer Goals | Instagram @priyankarkapadia

Alia Bhatt is serving major summer fashion inspiration with her latest glamorous look that has taken over social media. Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani recently shared a series of stunning pictures of the actor on Instagram with the caption, “Summer sparkle,” and Alia truly lived up to it.

The actor stepped out in a dreamy butter yellow co-ord ensemble that perfectly balanced elegance with glamour. Her outfit featured a strapless corset top intricately embellished with crystals and faceted beads. Every tiny detail was hand-assembled onto a fine mesh fabric, giving the outfit a luminous shimmer under the light.

TAKE A LOOK:

Alia paired the dazzling corset with a matching mid-length skirt, creating a coordinated monochrome moment that looked effortlessly chic. The silhouette was softly structured with a fitted, boned bodice that cinched at the waist before flowing into a graceful flared hemline, adding movement and sophistication to the overall look.

According to reports, the ensemble is from the label Chorus. The skirt reportedly costs ₹2,98,800, while the corset top is priced at ₹1,70,800, taking the total value of the outfit to an impressive ₹4,69,600.

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To elevate the glamorous look further, Alia accessorised with heart-shaped diamond earrings and a pearl clutch by Cult Gaia. Her beauty look complemented the sparkling ensemble perfectly, she opted for radiant makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and glossy nude lips.

Leaving her hair open in soft middle-parted waves, Alia Bhatt once again proved why minimal glamour with statement detailing remains one of her strongest fashion signatures.

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