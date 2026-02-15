Alia Bhatt Turn Heads In Strapless Couture Look, 'Go To Met Gala, Cannes' Urge Netizens

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 15, 2026
Alia Bhatt exudes timeless elegance in this striking black couture look by Rahul Mishra.
She carries the ensemble with confident poise, proving that understated glamour can be just as impactful as bold statement dressing.
The noir ‘Ravens Sight’ velvet dress by Rahul Mishra Couture features a structured corseted silhouette that beautifully hugged her waist.
The outfit features hand-embroidered raven motifs, elevating it from a classic black gown to a couture masterpiece.
The strapless sweetheart neckline brings a touch of feminine softness while maintaining a sculpted look.
She pairs the dress with a delicate diamond choker-like neckpiece featuring a statement pendant.
Her makeup follows a soft glam approach with sculpted cheeks, nude glossy lips, and subtly defined eyes that complement the dramatic dress.