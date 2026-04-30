'Unreal': Alia Bhatt Reacts To Natasha Poonawalla's Royal Custom-Made Look For King Charles' Charity Ball In New York

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 30, 2026
Natasha Poonawalla made a regal statement at King Charles’ Charity Ball in New York, turning heads with her opulent and culturally rich ensemble.
She wore a custom warm ivory muga silk sari designed by Arpita Mehta & styled by Rhea Kapoor, blending heritage craftsmanship with modern couture.
The outfit was intricately hand-embroidered with Kantha, an ancient embroidery tradition from Bengal.
She paired the look with traditional Indian jadau jewellery, seamlessly blending heritage with high fashion.
Her accessories were nothing short of royal, featuring a Navratan bajubandh, emerald choker, peacock ring, croc & tiger kada, polki and ruby ring, along with a custom clutch.
Natasha elevated the ensemble with custom oversized earrings by Shriparamani Jewels in collaboration with Arpita Mehta, creating a bold yet elegant statement.
The ensemble drew admiration from across the industry, with Alia Bhatt reacting to the look on social media with a simple yet powerful comment: “Unreal.”