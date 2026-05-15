Tara Sutaria Continues To Impress At Cannes 2026; Stuns In Sculpted Corset Gown Paired With Luxurious Diamond-Emerald Neckpiece |

Tara Sutaria is steadily emerging as one of the best-dressed Indian celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival. After making a striking debut and earning praise for her bold monochrome fashion moments, the actress once again turned heads with an effortlessly graceful appearance at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema gala dinner held during the prestigious festival.

The actress attended the glamorous evening on May 14, where she was also honoured for her contribution to cinema. Staying true to her evolving Cannes fashion diary, Tara embraced timeless sophistication in an all-ivory couture ensemble that beautifully blended old-Hollywood glamour with contemporary femininity.

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For the gala evening, Tara chose a stunning ivory satin gown from Vivienne Westwood. The outfit featured the label’s iconic corsetry craftsmanship with a sculpted off-shoulder silhouette that elegantly framed her body. Crafted in light stretch satin, the gown hugged her figure beautifully while maintaining a soft romantic fluidity throughout the design.

The Vixen gown reimagined signature details from Vivienne Westwood’s archival Ball Tie dress with a more modern and refined sensibility. The structured corset cinched the waist delicately, creating a flattering hourglass silhouette before the satin fabric draped gracefully over the hips and flowed into a subtle floor-length train. The movement of the gown added understated drama while keeping the overall aesthetic clean, elegant and timeless.

Tara elevated the monochrome ensemble with luxurious diamond and emerald jewellery that added the perfect touch of regal glamour to the soft ivory palette.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Tara has impressed fashion critics at Cannes 2026. For her debut appearance at the festival, the actress embraced vintage Hollywood glamour in a dramatic black-and-white gown from Helsa.

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The corset-style dress featured a structured sweetheart neckline, a voluminous black skirt and delicate lace detailing inspired by 1950s couture aesthetics. She completed the look with pearl-drop earrings, pointed heels and bold cat-eye sunglasses, instantly making her Cannes debut one of the standout fashion moments from the festival.