Urvashi Rautela Drips In Pearls At Cannes 2026, Carries ₹5 Lakh Princess Diana–Inspired Crown Clutch – Video

Urvashi Rautela's 2nd Cannes 2026 look | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@stan_favre)

If there’s one celebrity fully embracing unapologetic red-carpet drama at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, it has to be Urvashi Rautela. After already making headlines with her dazzling opening ceremony appearance, the actress returned to Cannes once again, and this time, she arrived dripping in pearls, crystals, and royal-inspired glamour.

Urvashi Rautela's pearl-covered Cannes look

For the screening of Fatherland at Cannes, Urvashi donned a dramatic peachy-nude gown from Tasmim Zobaear's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The dazzling creation was adorned with intricate pearl work, shimmering crystals, and heavy embellishments covering the ensemble from head to toe.

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The gown featured a striking halter neckline with a daring plunge detail, while crystal embellishments traced across the neckline and bodice, adding intense sparkle under the Cannes lights. The fitted silhouette hugged her frame before flowing into a floor-length skirt layered with draped detailing on the sides.

Royal crown clutch stole the spotlight

While the gown itself was impossible to miss, it was Urvashi’s accessory that truly stole the spotlight. The actress carried a crystal-encrusted crown-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber, inspired by Princess Diana's regal style.

Known as the "Crown Diana" clutch, the statement piece featured silver-toned crystals and pearl embellishments arranged in intricate royal-inspired patterns. According to the brand’s official website, the luxury accessory is priced at $5,995, approximately ₹5 lakh.

Urvashi kept the styling equally bold and glamorous with statement diamond earrings and let the crystal-heavy ensemble remain the focal point of the appearance.

For beauty, the actress opted for glowing highlighted skin, sharply winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, softly flushed cheeks, and glossy nude lips. Her hair was styled in loose vintage-inspired waves with curled tendrils framing her face, adding old-Hollywood glamour to the pearl-drenched Cannes moment.