Janhvi Kapoor Channels Late Mom Sridevi's Elegance In Blue Chiffon Saree By Manish Malhotra, But With A Modern Twist |

Janhvi Kapoor is once again serving major fashion moments and this time fans cannot stop comparing her latest look to late legendary actress Sridevi’s iconic blue chiffon saree appearance from Bollywood classic 'Kate Nahin Kat Te.'

The actress recently stepped out for the trailer launch event of Peddi starring Ram Charan, where she turned heads in a breathtaking monochrome blue saree look that beautifully blended vintage Bollywood elegance with contemporary couture styling.

TAKE A LOOK:

Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, Janhvi wore a custom sheer chiffon saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The soft blue six-yard drape delicately hugged her silhouette while flowing effortlessly to create a romantic, fluid aesthetic.

While the saree carried timeless old-school Bollywood charm, the actress added a striking modern twist through her blouse choice. Janhvi paired the delicate chiffon drape with a structured bandeau-style blouse featuring textured detailing and a sharply sculpted silhouette.

The fitted design contrasted beautifully against the softness of the saree, creating a look that felt both contemporary and regal. The styling was further elevated through the unique one-shoulder-inspired draping technique that gave the ensemble a fresh runway-inspired touch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, one of the standout details of the entire look was the matching dupatta wrapped gracefully around Janhvi’s neck before cascading down her back. The scarf-inspired styling added a dreamy dramatic effect to the outfit while also tapping into one of fashion’s biggest ongoing international red-carpet trends.

Keeping the accessories elegant yet minimal, Janhvi styled the look with statement earrings and a ring from Jet Gems along with a bracelet from Golecha’s Jewels.

Sridevi's look in 'Kate Nahin Kat Te' song | YouTube @ T-Series Bollywood Classics

Soon after photos and videos from the event surfaced online, social media users began drawing comparisons between Janhvi’s appearance and Sridevi’s unforgettable blue chiffon saree moment from the song Kate Nahin Kat Te. Many fans emotionally reacted to the resemblance, saying Janhvi had beautifully brought back her mother’s grace, timeless elegance and old Bollywood glamour through the look.