Viral IPL Broadcast Trend: Here's How To Create Your AI Video In The Stadium Using Gemini Prompt | Instagram @cyborggirll / myselfrachit

As the excitement around the Indian Premier League 2026 season reaches sky-high levels, a new AI-powered trend is taking over social media timelines. From packed stadium visuals to realistic broadcast overlays, users are now creating hyper-realistic AI videos of themselves watching IPL matches live in the stands and the internet cannot get enough of it.

The viral trend uses Google’s Gemini AI tool to generate cinematic fan-cam style videos that look almost identical to actual cricket broadcasts. The short clips feature users sitting inside a buzzing IPL stadium under stadium lights, cheering for their favourite teams while scoreboards, camera zooms and TV-style graphics make the visuals appear authentic.

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What makes the trend stand out is its realism. The AI-generated videos mimic the look of a live sports telecast, crowd reactions, stadium lighting and even subtle hand movements caught mid-clap. Many users online initially believed the clips were real broadcast moments before discovering they were AI creations.

The trend has especially gained traction among cricket fans eager to imagine themselves experiencing the thrill of an IPL night match from the stadium stands.

A reference prompt currently going viral online reads:

“Reference image person sitting in a live IPL cricket stadium crowd at night, same face shape and facial structure preserved — subtle fantasy beauty enhancement, soft luminous skin, naturally captivating expression with a gentle open-mouthed smile or mid-clap candid moment. Hands raised in a natural clap gesture, caught mid-motion by a broadcast camera. Wearing a (Team name) jersey. Packed stadium crowd behind the subject, energetic night atmosphere, LED stadium glow, shallow depth of field with crowd softly blurred. Authentic IPL broadcast overlay graphics: scoreboard top left, Star Sports logo top right. Telephoto zoom lens, cinematic compression, slight motion blur on hands, sharp focus on face, documentary realism, candid fan-cam style. Photorealistic, not a portrait or fashion shoot.”

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Using the prompt, users can upload their photo and generate a few-second AI video that places them inside a live cricket match atmosphere. The trend is also expanding beyond cricket, with fans recreating similar visuals for football, concerts and other sporting events.