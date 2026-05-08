Rhea Chakraborty Steps Out In Daring Corset-Skirt Ensemble For Mumbai Event

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 08, 2026
Rhea Chakraborty recently turned heads as she stepped out for an event in Mumbai wearing a striking champagne-corset themed couture ensemble by The Little Black Bow.
The actress embraced an ethereal and vintage-inspired aesthetic, effortlessly blending soft femininity with structured corsetry in her dreamy beige-toned outfit.
Her ₹45k corset featured a tea-stained, hand-dyed shell beige base crafted in delicate French lace and lined with luxurious silk.
The intricate corset construction included boning and waist stays, beautifully sculpting her silhouette while adding a regal, couture-like touch.
Rhea paired the corset with a stunning dip-dyed tie-and-dye skirt in shell beige and rose hues that featured a soft cowl effect and a subtle trail.
Keeping the styling elegant and understated, she accessorised with minimal jewellery including statement stone rings and yellow gold dangler earrings from the ISSHO collection.
She opted for natural dewy makeup, softly defined eyes with fluttery lashes, subtle eyeshadow, light pink lips and neatly tied her hair in a sleek bun.