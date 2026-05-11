Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players Receive Warm & Heritage Welcome In Raipur As They Defeat Mumbai Indians In Nail-Biting Thriller |

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are not just winning hearts on the field during IPL 2026, but also embracing memorable off-field experiences as they settle into their new home base in Raipur for the remainder of the tournament.

Fresh off a nail-biting thriller victory against the Mumbai Indians, moments from the RCB squad's Raipur welcome are now going viral. They received a warm and culturally rich welcome evening. In a video shared by the franchise on YouTube, players were seen immersing themselves in the region’s traditions, food and local artistry.

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The wholesome interaction gave fans a refreshing behind-the-scenes glimpse of the players away from the pressure of the tournament. Members of the squad participated in several cultural activities, including traditional handicraft sessions and local jute art experiences, while also interacting with regional artists and performers.

One of the highlights of the welcome was the authentic Chhattisgarhi cuisine specially curated for the players. The cricketers were seen tasting food served in eco-friendly bowls made from leaves, adding a rustic and traditional touch to the experience.

The menu included local delicacies like Charota Bhaji, Onion Bhaji, Rakhiya Badi, Kochai, and even Arrowroot Juice, a rare forest-based drink often associated with the jungles and tribal regions of Chhattisgarh.

The players also enjoyed vibrant dance and musical performances presented by tribal communities, showcasing the state’s rich heritage and folk traditions. The atmosphere appeared lively and relaxed as players smiled, explored local crafts and soaked in the cultural hospitality.

IPL 2026 has not only been delivering intense cricketing drama but also heartwarming off-field moments as franchises increasingly focus on player wellbeing, bonding activities and mental wellness amid the demanding schedule of the tournament.