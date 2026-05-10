Mentalist Tricks KL Rahul On Camera, Stuns Him By Guessing His Daughter's Favourite Bed Time Book; Leaves DC Players In Shock | Instagram @thesuhanishah

IPL 2026 is not just delivering intense cricketing action but also giving fans wholesome behind-the-scenes moments from team camps. As franchises increasingly focus on player wellbeing and mental health during the high-pressure tournament, fun bonding sessions and interactive activities have become a regular part of team culture.

One such light-hearted moment involving Delhi Capitals is now going viral on social media after a mentalist left cricketer KL Rahul and his teammates completely stunned during a special session organised by the franchise earlier this season.

The now-viral clip shows a renowned mentalist interacting with Delhi Capitals players in a fun mind-reading challenge. Known to be relatively introverted and calm off the field, Rahul was picked for one of the tricks that quickly turned into one of the most talked-about moments from the session.

During the activity, the mentalist asked Rahul’s teammates to throw random questions at him. The cricketer had to silently choose one question in his mind without revealing it to anyone. The challenge for the mentalist was not only to identify the question Rahul had selected but also answer it correctly.

Among the many random questions being asked, Rahul secretly settled on one related to his daughter — “What is your daughter’s favourite bedtime book?”

Within moments, the mentalist correctly guessed that Rahul’s chosen question was the one related to a bedtime book. She then wrote an answer on a whiteboard and asked Rahul to reveal his answer aloud while turning away to the players. To everyone’s surprise, both answers matched perfectly. The answer was ‘Dear Zoo’.

The Delhi Capitals players burst into laughter and disbelief as Rahul himself appeared visibly stunned by the accuracy of the trick. The candid reaction from the Indian batter and the team has now become a viral moment online, with fans calling it one of the “most wholesome IPL off-field clips” of the season.

The video has also sparked conversations around how IPL franchises are now putting greater emphasis on maintaining a relaxed and mentally healthy atmosphere for players amid hectic schedules.