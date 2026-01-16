 'Woh Whistle Nahi Tha': KL Rahul's Iconic Celebration After Century Against New Zealand Is A Tribute To His Daughter, Here's What He Said | WATCH
KL Rahul’s whistle-like celebration after his ODI century vs New Zealand grabbed attention online. The cricketer later revealed it wasn’t a whistle but a tribute to his daughter Evaarah, who similarly sucks her fingers. Rahul’s emotional gesture honoured his newborn, even as his 112-run knock went in vain.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
KL Rahul emerged as a lone warrior for the collapsed Indian batting order in the second ODI against New Zealand in the three-match bilateral series. Rahul, who batted at fifth position, scored 112 runs in just 92 balls. What caught the Internet's attention was his iconic celebration after scoring a century, a 'whistle-like gesture with waving his bat in the air.' Interestingly, it's not what it looks like. Here's the complete story behind the celebration.

An old video of KL Rahul from a podcast is now circulating on social media, where the cricketer explains the meaning behind his gestures & celebration. The host of the podcast cheekily asked Rahul, "Uss din whistle baja tha ya nahi?" To which he replied, "Are woh whistle nahi tha!"

WATCH VIDEO:

KL Rahul explained that his baby daughter, Evaarah, sucks on her middle and ring fingers just like other babies suck on their thumbs or index fingers. His celebration after the century is dedicated to his daughter, an emotional moment for a father while serving his professional commitments away from his newborn & family.

During the second ODI, KL Rahul supported the Indian innings with his power-packed performance. He scored 112 runs with 11 fours and one six. However, his century went in vein as India couldn't defend the target and New Zealand won the match by seven wickets.

KL Rahul & Athia Shetty's Daughter

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed a baby girl, Evaarah, on March 24, 2025. The couple, married in January 2023, shared their joy with fans, revealing the meaningful name meaning "Gift of God," and have since shared glimpses of family life, including Evaarah's first Christmas and beach outings.

