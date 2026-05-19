Jacqueline Fernandez Serves Bold Red Carpet Energy In Crystal-Embroidered Black Mini Dress At Cannes Film Festival |

After days of anticipation, Jacqueline Fernandez has finally made her first appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2026, turning heads with a glamorous black couture look at the exclusive Chopard gala evening.

Representing Swiss luxury jewellery and watch brand Chopard, the official partner of Cannes this year, Jacqueline embraced bold high-fashion glamour in a custom-made black mini dress that perfectly blended elegance with drama.

The actress stepped out in a strapless body-hugging silhouette crafted from black silk mousseline and elevated with intricate Swiss embroidery, shimmering crystals and delicate beadwork. Inspired by Look 3 from Caroline’s Haute Couture Collection in collaboration with Chopard High Jewellery, the ensemble carried a luxurious couture finish throughout.

The sculpted mini dress beautifully accentuated Jacqueline’s frame with its sharply structured bodice and figure-enhancing tailoring. Fully hand-embroidered with black beads and crystals, the outfit sparkled subtly under the lights, creating a sleek, glamorous effect without overpowering the monochrome elegance.

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Keeping the styling sophisticated, Jacqueline paired the couture mini dress with dazzling Chopard diamond jewellery including statement earrings, a necklace and a bracelet that added the perfect touch of luxury to the all-black ensemble.

For makeup, the actress opted for glossy nude lips, glowing glam skin, defined lashes and softly sculpted eyes that complemented the dramatic couture aesthetic beautifully. She completed the look with voluminous, open hair styled in a side part, adding old-Hollywood glamour to the modern silhouette. One of the standout elements of the look was her shimmering legs and arms, where a soft glitter glow enhanced the dramatic red-carpet appeal of the outfit.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts online are now eager to see what Jacqueline's red carpet look is for Cannes.