Alia Bhatt Serves Timeless Beauty In All-Whites Custom Torani Farshi Salwar | Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 11, 2026
Alia Bhatt looked absolutely breathtaking in an all-white custom Farshi salwar set by Karan Torani, effortlessly radiating grace & timeless beauty.
The kurta featured delicate tonal embroidery and fine lacework along the neckline.
The Farshi salwar brought a royal, Mughal-inspired drama to the look, creating a beautiful contrast with the upper silhouette.
She accessorised with custom Hanut Singh pearl chandelier earrings that elevated the aura of the ensemble.
Styled by celebrity stylists, Ami Patel and Anushka Damani, her sheer dupatta with scalloped lace borders was draped effortlessly over her shoulders.
Her makeup was kept soft and luminous with a natural base & her hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back low ponytail