Diana Penty Nails Thigh-High Fiery Red Look At Cannes Film Festival 2026 |

Diana Penty is making a powerful style statement at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with yet another striking fashion moment. After embracing elegant desi glamour in a custom-made saree by Manish Malhotra at the Indian Pavilion, the actress switched gears completely for her second Cannes appearance and stepped onto the red carpet in a bold, sculptural red ensemble.

Representing official sponsor BMW at the prestigious event, Diana delivered a dramatic French-chic-inspired look that instantly grabbed attention online. The actress wore a custom-made couture creation by celebrated designer Amit Aggarwal, known for blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with futuristic silhouettes.

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The stunning one-shoulder gown featured an engineered Ikat weave in rich shades of scarlet, deep red and black. What made the outfit truly stand out was its futuristic, liquid-like sheen that reflected light beautifully, giving the ensemble a striking metallic illusion.

Amit Aggarwal’s signature sculptural craftsmanship was visible throughout the gown. The silhouette featured dramatic structural pleating, bold 3D detailing and a voluminous bustle at the hip that added theatrical elegance to the design. The asymmetrical neckline further enhanced the edgy couture aesthetic, while the sleek floor-length skirt balanced the dramatic upper structure beautifully.

Adding softness to the otherwise architectural ensemble,the bold thigh-high slit introduced a modern glamorous edge to the look while maintaining the sophistication of the couture piece.

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Diana elevated the appearance with a stunning beauty look featuring smoky eyes and soft glam makeup. Accessories were kept minimal yet impactful, with the actress opting for a deep burgundy choker necklace that perfectly tied together the dramatic colour palette of the outfit.

Earlier during the festival, Diana Penty embraced traditional Indian elegance at the Indian Pavilion in a custom Manish Malhotra saree, serving regal desi glamour before transitioning into this bold contemporary couture avatar for her second major Cannes appearance.