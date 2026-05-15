'Think Before You Troll': Alia Bhatt's Rigorous Prep For Cannes 2026 Goes Viral; WATCH |

Alia Bhatt continues to dominate headlines at the Cannes Film Festival with her glamorous red carpet appearances and effortless fashion moments. The actress has already showcased around five standout looks at the prestigious festival so far, earning praise from fans, fashion enthusiasts and international audiences for her elegance, confidence and high-fashion choices.

While Alia is still in France and is expected to make more appearances at Cannes, a new behind-the-scenes glimpse into her preparation for the global event is now going viral online. Celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney recently shared a compilation video on Instagram showcasing the actress’s rigorous workout sessions leading up to Cannes and social media users cannot stop talking about the discipline behind her glamorous looks.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the now-viral video, Alia can be seen pushing herself through intense fitness routines focused on strength, endurance and body conditioning. Several clips show the actress training inside the gym with hardcore exercises, while other moments capture her attending virtual workout sessions from home through video calls with her trainer.

The actress’s dedication and consistency quickly impressed fans online, especially amid recent conversations around trolling and criticism she faced during one of her Cannes appearances.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A section of social media users had earlier claimed that Alia was not receiving enough attention from photographers on the red carpet. However, after the workout video surfaced, many fans came out strongly in support of the actress, praising her hard work and calling out online negativity.

“Think before you troll,” several users commented online while applauding the actress for the effort she put into preparing for one of the world’s biggest fashion and cinema platforms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Apart from her viral fitness prep, Alia’s Cannes wardrobe has also become a major talking point this year. One of her most praised appearances included a dreamy mint-green princess-inspired ensemble featuring delicate strappy sleeves, a plunging neckline and a dramatic sculpted skirt that created a soft fairytale aesthetic.

The actress also grabbed attention in a romantic lavender-toned couture look by Danielle Frankel. Inspired by the label’s iconic “Adira” dress, the outfit featured intricate honeycomb lace detailing, a corset-style bodice and a voluminous pleated skirt that beautifully blended vintage glamour with modern couture craftsmanship.