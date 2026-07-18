'I'm Still Trying To Process It': Randeep Hooda Reacts After Big Win At 72nd National Film Awards For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar |

Randeep Hooda has won the Best Debut Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Reacting to the honour, the actor-filmmaker said that the recognition still feels surreal and that he is yet to fully process the achievement. He also reflected on the arduous journey of bringing the biographical drama to life, calling it one of the most demanding projects of his career.

Speaking to ANI, Randeep said, "Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar is a moment I'm still trying to process." Reflecting on his directorial debut, he added, "This film asked more of me than anything I've ever done. The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I'm glad we saw it through and overcame each of those." Through these remarks, the actor acknowledged the numerous hurdles the team encountered during the making of the film but expressed satisfaction that their perseverance ultimately paid off.

Randeep Hooda wins Best Debut Film of a Director at National Film Awards 2026.



In a press statement, Randeep Hooda says, "Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar is a moment I’m still trying to process. This film… pic.twitter.com/1B0LLFy0g0 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

Randeep further shared that, despite facing several setbacks and difficulties throughout the filmmaking process, he and his team never gave up. He said they continued to find the strength to move forward and remained committed to telling Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's story with authenticity. Thanking the entire cast and crew, the actor emphasised that the honour belonged to everyone who stood by the project and contributed to bringing it to the screen.

Elaborating on the personal responsibility he felt towards the film, Randeep said, "And despite that, somehow we kept finding the strength to move forward. As an actor, co-writer and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility towards telling Veer Savarkar's story with sincerity and honesty."

Addressing the hardships the team faced during production, the actor said those struggles were insignificant when compared to Savarkar's own life and sacrifices. "Whatever we endured while making this film is insignificant compared to the life he lived and the sacrifices he made," he said.

Concluding his statement, Randeep dedicated the award to everyone associated with the film. He expressed hope that the recognition would encourage more people, particularly the younger generation, to learn about and reflect on Savarkar's legacy. "I'm deeply grateful to my entire team for believing in this dream and standing by it through every high and low. This recognition belongs to all of us, and I hope it inspires more people, especially the younger generation, to discover and reflect on Veer Savarkar's legacy," he added.

Other major winners at the 72nd National Film Awards included Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty, Dhanush, Blessy, and others who were honoured across various categories, while Article 370 emerged as the Best Feature Film winner.