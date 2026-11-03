Good News For Mumbaikars! BEST Adds 44 New AC Electric Buses To Fleet; Will Operate On 5 Routes Across City | File Photo.

Mumbai: Mumbai's public transport network received a boost on Tuesday, as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) inducted 44 new air-conditioned electric buses into its fleet to improve passenger capacity and commuting convenience on busy routes.

The 12-metre-long buses were inducted at an event held at Magathane Depot in the presence of BEST Committee Chairperson Trupti Vishwasrao and other dignitaries. The buses will operate on five routes from Magathane Depot.

BEST Adds 44 AC Electric Buses To Fleet

The buses have been deployed through Evey Trans Maharashtra Pvt. Ltd. under a rental arrangement aimed at strengthening BEST's public transport services.

According to a Mid-day report, the company has received a purchase order to operate 2,400 fully air-conditioned, 12-metre-long electric buses on a rental basis. With the addition of 44 vehicles, the company's total contribution has now increased to 94 buses.

New Buses Feature Improved Battery Design

The newly inducted electric buses are equipped with an improved battery arrangement designed to enhance vehicle efficiency and passenger comfort. According to BEST, the battery weight has been reduced by approximately 16 per cent compared with earlier models.

Unlike previous designs, where batteries were installed on the roof, the new vehicles have batteries positioned in the lower section. This arrangement is intended to improve weight distribution and make better use of available space.

CCTV Cameras, Panic Buttons And Tracking Systems Installed

The buses have also been equipped with several safety and monitoring features, including an anti-lock braking system (ABS), hydraulic power-assisted steering, CCTV cameras, a Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) and emergency panic buttons.

The features are intended to strengthen passenger safety and improve the monitoring of bus operations.

New BEST Bus Routes To Cover Borivali, Kandivali, Mira Road And Thane

The 44 newly inducted buses will operate on five routes from Magathane Depot. The locations include Kandivali Bus Station (East), Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali, Samata Nagar Bus Station in Kandivali East and Magathane Depot.

The buses are also expected to serve Borivali Station (East), Mira Road Station (East) and Thane Station (East).