Mumbai Bus Enthusiasts Urge BEST Chairperson To Preserve Heritage Buses, Revise Fares & Restore Routes | X

Mumbai: Local transport advocates and commuter enthusiasts have asked the BEST chairperson to improve public transport operations, preserve transport heritage and rationalise fare structures across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The demands include the introduction of intermediate fare slabs, restarting discontinued routes, highlighting ladies' special buses in pink, grants for the BEST Museum and illumination of buses on Diwali.

On Wednesday, Andheri-based BEST enthusiast Shubham Padave met BEST chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao to outline key issues currently affecting daily commuters, long-distance passengers and transport history lovers alike.

Grants sought for BEST Museum

The representation emphasised the urgent need to secure dedicated development grants from the central government’s Ministry of Culture to upgrade the BEST Museum and preserve historical artefacts. It highlighted the deteriorating condition of Sangrahika, the iconic double-decker bus preserved at the BEST Museum through enthusiast-led efforts in 2023. He suggested constructing a dedicated ground-floor glass-enclosed display garage for Sangrahika.

Drawing inspiration from historic BEST traditions where buses were decorated during Diwali, Independence Day, Republic Day and BEST Din, the delegation requested the Undertaking to illuminate an AC Electric Double Decker bus for the upcoming 2026 Diwali festivities. A similar festive lighting layout was successfully executed on an e-Double Decker for promotional purposes in December 2023.

Intermediate fare slabs proposed

Following the fare restructuring implemented in April 2025, the group cited commuter data pointing towards a loss of short-distance passengers to autorickshaws. The group urged BEST management to introduce intermediate fare stages to bridge steep fare gaps.

Pink icons suggested for ladies' buses

To assist female commuters using the Chalo Mobile App, the appeal suggested updating the live tracking interface. Currently, all buses – including Ladies Special routes such as A461, A415 and 525L – appear as blue icons. The delegation suggested that highlighting Ladies Special buses in pink would allow passengers to identify oncoming specialised services instantly.

Restoration of discontinued routes sought

BEST was requested to liaise with legal and municipal authorities to restore two high-demand service routes, including A188 and 524L. The former route from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) Gate to Kanheri Caves was suspended in early 2026 following claims regarding Bombay High Court restriction orders inside SGNP. The appeal pointed to specific provisions in the 2003 High Court ruling that explicitly permitted BEST to operate regular services to Kanheri Caves and up to 100 special buses during Mahashivratri. The other route from Borivali East to Vashi APMC Market was discontinued after earlier curtailments to Ghatkopar (as A471). Transport groups submitted an operational plan proposing limited peak-hour operations managed by Majas Depot. They suggested that operating around five non-AC buses leaving Borivali at 4.45 am via the Eastern Express Highway would serve morning APMC market vendors and cater to returning corporate commuters bound for Powai, SEEPZ and Goregaon in the evening.

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