Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Dawood Ibrahim Property Demolition: Bombay HC Orders Status Quo At Bhendi Bazar Site Till November 25

The Bombay High Court has ordered status quo at fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's disputed Bhendi Bazar property and halted further demolition till November 25 after the BMC informed the court that demolition work had already begun. (Read more...)

2. Tamil Nadu: TVK's Giant Slayer VS Babu, Who Defeated Stalin, Dies At 75

TVK MLA VS Babu, 75, who defeated DMK president MK Stalin in Chennai's Kolathur constituency during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, died on November 19 following a cardiac arrest. Hospitalised since September 9 with respiratory illness, Babu's death has increased vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to six. (Read more...)

3. Former Palghar MLA Shrinivas Vanga Joins BJP, Dealing A Major Setback To Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena In Maharashtra

Former Palghar MLA Shrinivas Vanga joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan, months after distancing himself from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena following denial of a ticket in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. (Read more...)

4. Mumbai: Sena UBT Leaders Hit Shaina NC's Poster With Slippers, Burn Photo Over Balasaheb Thackeray Row | VIDEO

Following the backlash, Shaina NC took to X to clarify her position and reaffirm her respect for the late Shiv Sena founder. "No matter how hard anyone tries to spread misunderstandings, the respect and devotion I hold for Balasaheb in my heart can never diminish," she asserted. (Read more...)

5. US Teen Who Allegedly Planned Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple Faces Terrorism Charges

Detectives believe he was planning an attack on October 11, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, potentially targeting the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Aurora, located around 40 miles southwest of Palatine. (Read more...)

6. Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 15 Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi Starrer All Set To Beat KGF Chapter 2

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is expected to surpass Yash's KGF Chapter 2 at the Indian box office on Day 15. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial earned Rs. 844.40 crore net in 14 days, against KGF 2's lifetime Rs. 859.70 crore. Despite a second-week slowdown, Ramayana could collect another Rs. 20-25 crore on its third Thursday, early estimates suggest. (Read more...)

7. EPFO Clears Plan To Cut PF Balance Floor To 10%, Know - How Much More Could You Withdraw?

EPFO’s board has backed a 10 percent minimum PF balance, up to 90 percent in eligible partial withdrawals, instalments for retirees and final PF settlement after two months of unemployment. (Read more...)

8. Leonid Meteor Shower 2026: When And Where Mumbaikars Can Watch The Celestial Spectacle; Here's To Know Everything

Leonid meteor is a streak of light in the night sky which is caused by a tiny piece of debris burning up in Earth's atmosphere during the annual Leonid meteor shower in November. This year, the meteor shower is active from November 6 to November 30, although its peak activity occurred around November 17 and 18, 2026. (Read more...)

9. IND Vs NZ: Azharuddin, Shastri & Jaffer Question India's Decision To Bench Siraj For Wellington Test

India left out the fast bowler for the opening Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve, opting for Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah in their pace attack. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, with New Zealand finishing Day 1 at 243/5. (Read more...)

10. Viral VIDEO Claims Woman Presumed Dead Screamed Inside Electric Cremation Furnace - WATCH

A disturbing video circulating online claims that a woman, presumed dead by her family, began screaming after being placed inside an electric cremation furnace. The post alleges that relatives heard cries and tried to intervene. However, the footage does not establish whether the woman was alive, where or when the incident occurred, or whether the narration is authentic. (Read more...)