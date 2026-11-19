Mohammed Siraj | X/ @BCCI

Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand has triggered disappointment among former cricketers and prominent voices from the cricket fraternity, with several questioning the team management's decision.

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India left out the fast bowler for the opening Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve, opting for Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah in their pace attack. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, with New Zealand finishing Day 1 at 243/5.

Azharuddin questions Siraj's exclusion

Former India captain and Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin expressed disappointment over Siraj's exclusion, saying the pacer's performances, particularly in Jasprit Bumrah's absence, had demonstrated his commitment, ability and fighting spirit.

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"While I wish Kamboj the very best, I believe Siraj deserved better consideration," Azharuddin wrote on X, adding that the decision should be explained to the fast bowler with clarity and respect.

Jaffer and Shastri express surprise

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer also termed the decision "absolutely shocking". He pointed out that Siraj had played a crucial role in levelling the England series and was India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

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Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also expressed surprise over the omission, questioning how a bowler with Siraj's contributions could be left out even in conditions favourable to fast bowling.

Bhogle calls for honest communication

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle echoed similar sentiments, saying Siraj had consistently delivered for India and stepped up in Bumrah's absence. He also hoped that the team management would have honest conversations with the pacer.

India's bowling selection faces scrutiny

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai questioned India's decision to leave out both Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja, arguing that the bowling attack appeared to lack enough wicket-taking options on the opening day.

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With New Zealand reaching 243/5 despite India winning the toss and opting to bowl, the selection decision has come under further scrutiny, with several voices suggesting that Siraj's experience and ability to break partnerships could have made a difference.

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