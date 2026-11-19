IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj Strike Early As India Remove New Zealand Openers; VIDEO | X

India got off to a flying start with the ball as Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj struck early to dismiss both New Zealand openers during IND Vs NZ 1st Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

Bumrah gave India the first breakthrough by removing Tom Latham, while Kamboj followed it up by sending Devon Conway back to the pavilion.

Bumrah wasted no time in making an impact. Bowling his first over, the Indian pacer bowled a brilliant delivery that came back in late and crashed into Latham's off-stump.

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The New Zealand skipper expected the ball to move away but was beaten by the late movement. Latham was dismissed for a duck after facing just two deliveries.

India were off to a dream start and Bumrah celebrated the wicket with his arms stretched out as his teammates joined him.

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Kamboj Adds To NZ Trouble

Anshul Kamboj then added to New Zealand's troubles by dismissing Devon Conway. The right-arm pacer picked up his first wicket when Conway edged the ball and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant completed a comfortable catch behind the stumps. Conway scored just four runs off 13 balls.

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With both New Zealand openers back in the pavilion, India made an early impact in the first session. At the time of the second wicket, New Zealand were struggling at 12/2 in 3.2 overs, with Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra at the crease.

Bumrah and Kamboj's early strikes gave India the perfect start and put the visitors under pressure in the opening session.