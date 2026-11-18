IND VS NZ 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Basin Reserve? |

After a rain-affected five-match ODI series, India and New Zealand will be hoping for uninterrupted cricket as they prepare to face each other in the first Test. Rain played a major role during India's tour of New Zealand, with several matches affected by weather interruptions and revised targets under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Weather Forecast

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According to the available weather forecast, conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy on the opening day of the first Test. The chances of precipitation are expected to remain low, raising hopes of a full day's play without major weather interruptions.

With rain unlikely to cause significant disruptions, both teams could get an opportunity to make the most of the opening day. The cloudy conditions, however, may offer some assistance to the fast bowlers, particularly during the morning session.

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With partly cloudy skies and a low possibility of rain, fans can hope to enjoy uninterrupted cricket on the opening day. The conditions could also make the contest between India's batting lineup and New Zealand's bowling attack interesting.

Both teams will be eager to start the Test series on a positive note after the weather-affected ODI series. If the forecast remains unchanged, the first Test could provide players and supporters with some much-needed uninterrupted cricket.

Overall, the weather forecast for IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 looks encouraging, with rain unlikely to have a major impact on proceedings.