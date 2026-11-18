Indian Sporting Icons Light Up Earthshot Prize 2026 | Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family, along with Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, made their presence felt at the prestigious Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17. The star-studded event brought together prominent personalities from sports, cinema and entertainment, with several Indian and international celebrities adding glamour to the occasion.

Sachin arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre alongside his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar and daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok. The Tendulkar family caught attention on the green carpet as they posed for photographs together.

Indian Sporting Icons Light Up Earthshot Prize 2026

Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri was another prominent sporting personality present at the event. His appearance added to the sporting representation at an evening that celebrated environmental innovation and brought together influential personalities from different fields.

Photo Credit: Ashwini Sawant

The ceremony was attended by Prince William and Princess Catherine, who were in Mumbai for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar were also among the prominent Indian personalities at the event, while Hollywood actor Rami Malek joined the international guest list.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!