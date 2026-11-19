Viral VIDEO Claims Woman Presumed Dead Screamed Inside Electric Cremation Furnace - WATCH | X

A disturbing video making the rounds on social media has triggered widespread concern after a post claimed that a woman, believed to be dead, started screaming after being placed inside an electric cremation furnace.

According to the viral narration, the woman's family had taken her to a crematorium after assuming she had passed away. However, the situation allegedly took a shocking turn when people present reportedly heard screams and attempted to open the furnace door.

The sensational claim has drawn attention online, but there is no independent confirmation that the incident unfolded as described.

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What Does The Viral Crematorium Video Show?

The social media post alleges that the woman was declared dead by her family and subsequently taken to an electric crematorium for the final rites. It further claims that cries were heard shortly after she was placed inside the furnace, leaving those present alarmed.

The caption suggests that people realised something was wrong and tried to intervene by opening the furnace door. However, the available footage does not independently establish these details or confirm the sequence of events described in the post.

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No Confirmation About Woman's Identity Or Location

Several crucial details surrounding the purported incident remain unknown. Neither the woman's identity nor the location of the crematorium has been established. The date of the recording and the circumstances under which the video was filmed are also unclear.

Importantly, the footage does not prove that the woman was alive when she was placed inside the furnace or that the sounds allegedly heard originated from within it.

Until credible evidence or an official statement emerges, the viral narration should be treated with caution rather than circulated as a confirmed incident.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.