EPFO’s board has backed a 10 percent minimum PF balance, up to 90 percent in eligible partial withdrawals. |

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a proposal to reduce the minimum balance members must keep in their provident fund accounts after a partial withdrawal. The change would lower the amount they must retain from 25 percent to 10 percent, allowing eligible subscribers to withdraw up to 90 percent of their savings once the revised rules take effect.

The Central Board of Trustees also cleared a plan to let retirees draw their PF savings in instalments and approved a shorter wait for employees seeking final settlement after losing their jobs, Mint reported on Thursday.

How much more could members withdraw?

A member with an eligible PF balance of Rs 1 lakh could withdraw up to Rs 90,000 under the proposal, compared with Rs 75,000 under the current framework. The actual amount would depend on the conditions applicable to the claim.

The existing 25 percent floor was designed to preserve a portion of each member’s savings so it could continue earning interest. A lower floor would give members more room to meet immediate expenses, while a larger withdrawal would leave less money in the account to earn interest.

Retirees could opt for regular payouts

The proposed Systematic Withdrawal Plan would let retiring members draw their PF savings in instalments while the remaining balance earns the prevailing EPF interest rate. Options under consideration include regular withdrawals from the full corpus, an initial lump sum followed by instalments, and interest-only payouts.

Retirees could exit the arrangement and claim the remaining balance. If a member dies during the payout period, the spouse or nominee could continue receiving instalments or claim the balance, subject to the applicable rules.

The facility is expected to start about two months after the EPF Scheme is amended. EPFO estimates that it could benefit about 6.32 lakh members aged over 55 with PF balances above Rs 5 lakh.

Shorter wait after job loss

The board approved restoring the two-month unemployment period for final PF settlement, reversing the extension to 12 months announced in October 2025. The separate 36-month waiting period for eligible members to claim withdrawal benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme would continue.

Wider coverage and new ways to contribute

The withdrawal changes follow a separate expansion of mandatory EPFO coverage. The monthly wage ceiling rose from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 on 17 September. The government expects more than 51 lakh additional employees to come under mandatory coverage, widening access to provident fund, pension and insurance benefits.

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