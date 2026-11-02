EPFO's WhatsApp Service Draws Complaints On Day One As Users Say It Isn't Working | Chattgpt

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) launched a WhatsApp service for PF members, but users have taken to social media to say it is not working properly. The complaints came within hours of the rollout.



What was launched

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Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the service at EPFO's 74th Foundation Day event in New Delhi. It lets subscribers see their PF balance, latest five transactions and passbook details. The minister said it would put routine services on a familiar mobile platform and cut down visits to EPFO offices.



At the same event, EPFO also announced automatic settlement of Aadhaar-verified inoperative accounts with balances up to Rs. 1,000, subject to identity and bank-account verification.



Users report problems



Soon after EPFO promoted the service on its social media handles, subscribers began posting in the replies that it was not working for them. Several said they could not get the expected responses from the number.

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EPFO had not publicly responded to the complaints at the time of writing.

The complaints add to a long record of gripes about EPFO's digital services. Members have previously reported passbook access problems on the EPFO website and the UMANG app.



How to use the service



According to the poster EPFO released, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

Save +91 8796441800 and send "Hi" on WhatsApp, or scan the QR code on the poster.

Choose your preferred language from the menu that appears.

Pick the service you need. Check EPF balance, view the last five transactions, or download your passbook.

Before the launch, reports said the system would verify that the message comes from the mobile number linked to the member's UAN. Members should therefore message from that registered number. EPFO's earlier WhatsApp channel is a separate information service, and members have been warned to watch out for fake EPFO accounts. Subscribers should use only the number on EPFO's official communication and never share OTPs or bank details on chat.



Other options



Members can still check balances and passbooks through the EPFO member portal and the UMANG app. Missed call and SMS balance enquiries have also been available.