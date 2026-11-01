EPFO Members Can Now Check PF Balance On WhatsApp; Automatic Settlement For Small Inoperative Accounts Announced | X - mansukhmandviya

New Delhi, Nov 1: Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday launched EPFO's WhatsApp service to enable EPF subscribers to access their PF balance, latest five transactions, and passbook information.

Besides, they will also receive personalised guidance and assistance in completing PMVBRY-related requirements.

WhatsApp Service To Simplify EPFO Access

Addressing the 74th Foundation Day celebration of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here, the minister said the WhatsApp service will make routine services accessible through a familiar mobile platform and reduce the need to visit EPFO offices.

On occasion of EPFO Foundation Day, EPFO Services on WhatsApp were launched by Dr.@mansukhmandviya, Hon. Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, marking another significant milestone in EPFO’s digital journey #EPFOat74 #EPFOServicesOnWhatsapp https://t.co/40YFLrswKF — EPFO (@officialepfo) November 1, 2026

Besides, subscribers with Aadhaar-verified inoperative EPF accounts with balances up to Rs 1,000 will not be required to file individual claims, and the EPFO will initiate settlement automatically after prescribed identity and bank-account verification, facilitating transfer of eligible dues to rightful beneficiaries. Approximately one lakh accounts involving Rs 5 crore are expected to benefit.

Mandaviya Highlights EPFO's Growing Trust

Mandaviya highlighted that over its 74-year journey, EPFO has emerged as a trusted institution for the workforce of the country. He noted that the trust reposed in the Organisation is reflected in the Rs 32 lakh crore corpus accumulated through contributions from more than 8 crore members, made possible by the dedication, hard work and commitment of the EPFO workforce.

Commending the relentless efforts behind technological transformations like CITES 2.01, the minister called upon every official to focus on the welfare of the worker at the last mile.

He urged officials to focus on worker-centric innovations across domains in the run-up to EPFO's 75th year, adapting, building resilience, and evolving processes in tandem with changing times.

Faster Claim Settlements Through Technology

The impact of EPFO's technological transformation through CITES 2.01 was also showcased on the occasion. A significant improvement in claim settlement was highlighted, with the average settlement time declining to 2.57 days in October 2026. The improvement reflects the Organisation's continuing efforts to make access to provident fund savings faster and more convenient for members.

Seven publications were also released on the occasion, reflecting the EPFO's commitment to knowledge creation, institutional learning, legal awareness and compassionate governance.

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Officials Emphasise Inclusive Social Protection

Secretary, Labour & Employment, Chandra Bhushan Kumar emphasised that social protection and labour reforms must reach not just the organised sector, but unorganised sector workers at the last mile, noting that EPFO sets an example of how to achieve this through institutionalised processes.

In his address, the Central Provident Fund Commissioner highlighted the need to make EPFO more accessible, reliable and humane, as he emphasised that institutional trust is built through every claim settled, every pension delivered, and every family supported during difficult times. He reiterated that the ultimate measure of the EPFO's success must be the confidence and security experienced by its members and pensioners.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)