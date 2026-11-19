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The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is considering investing part of its retirement savings corpus in alternative investment funds (AIFs) linked to the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and SIDBI's Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, citing official sources, the proposal aims to diversify EPFO's investment portfolio and generate stronger long-term returns.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPFO's apex decision-making body, is scheduled to discuss the proposal today.

Under the proposed framework, annual AIF investments would be restricted to 3% of fresh contributions received during the financial year.

EPFO currently manages an investible corpus approaching ₹30 lakh crore.

During FY2024-25, the organisation received approximately ₹3.36 lakh crore in annual contributions.

The proposed allocation would therefore represent a limited portion of new inflows rather than the entire retirement savings corpus.

AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

They collect capital from eligible investors and deploy it according to predetermined investment strategies.

The government has supported such funds to encourage investment in infrastructure, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and emerging businesses.

NIIF operates investment vehicles targeting infrastructure projects and third-party managed funds.

Its investors include the Government of India, financial institutions, pension funds and international development organisations.

For investments through the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0, EPFO would rely on the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for appraisal and monitoring.

SIDBI's responsibilities would include evaluating fund managers' track records, investment strategies, risks, management fees and exit arrangements.

Both NIIF and SIDBI would submit periodic reports covering capital drawdowns, valuations, distributions and regulatory compliance.

EPFO's investment committee would determine the amount committed to individual funds and regularly review their performance.

The proposed diversification could expand EPFO's exposure to infrastructure and startup financing while maintaining investment oversight.

However, the plan remains subject to consideration by the CBT, with no final investment decision announced.