EPFO |

Mumbai: Millions of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers could see changes in retirement savings rules as the government reportedly explores greater flexibility in provident fund withdrawals. A proposal to increase the minimum monthly pension from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 may also come up for discussion.

However, no official announcement has been made regarding these proposed changes.

EPFO Withdrawal Rules May Change

According to media reports, the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) is expected to discuss proposals aimed at providing subscribers with greater flexibility in accessing their retirement savings. The proposed changes could allow employees to manage their provident fund corpus according to individual financial requirements.

The CBT, EPFO's highest decision-making body, oversees major policy decisions concerning provident fund contributions, withdrawals and pension benefits. However, the government has not officially confirmed any changes to the existing withdrawal framework.

What Are The Current PF Withdrawal Rules?

Under existing provisions, EPF subscribers can withdraw their entire provident fund balance as a lump sum upon retirement at or after 55 years of age. Meanwhile, members of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) become eligible for an unreduced monthly pension at 58.

For unemployed subscribers, prevailing regulations provide for partial withdrawal of up to 75% of the eligible EPF balance, with the remaining amount accessible after the prescribed waiting period.

₹3,000 Minimum Pension Proposal

Another important proposal reportedly under consideration involves increasing the minimum EPS monthly pension from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000. If approved, the revision would triple the existing minimum pension, potentially benefiting eligible pensioners.

Currently, 8.33% of an employer's statutory 12% provident fund contribution is allocated towards EPS, subject to applicable provisions. The government also provides financial assistance to maintain the existing ₹1,000 minimum pension for eligible beneficiaries.

What Happens Next?

The proposals are expected to be discussed at an upcoming CBT meeting. Any changes to EPFO withdrawal rules or minimum pension benefits would require the necessary approvals and official notification before implementation.

Until then, existing EPF and EPS regulations will continue to apply.

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