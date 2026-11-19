Ramayana Set To Beat KGF Chapter 2 | YouTube / Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, has been performing well at the box office despite the drop in numbers during its second week. The film, in 14 days, has earned Rs. 844.40 crore net in India, and it has left behind many Bollywood biggies, including Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. Now, it looks like with its day 15 collection, Ramayana will beat KGF Chapter 2 as well.

As per early estimates, we can expect Ramayana to collect around Rs. 20-25 crore at the box office in India on its third Thursday. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be higher as well.

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection

Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 had earned Rs. 859.70 crore net at the box office in India. With its day 15 collection, we can expect Ramayana to surpass the lifetime collection of Prashanth Neel's directorial.

Highest-grossing Indian movies

In just 15 days, Ramayana will become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film. It will have to beat movies like Prabhas' Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (Rs. 1,030.42 crore net), Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge (Rs. 1,149.30 crore net), and Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rule (Rs. 1,234.10 crore net) to become the highest-grossing Indian film.

So, let's wait and watch whether the Ranbir-starrer will be able to beat these films or not.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

Ramayana, in 14 days, has collected Rs. 510 crore gross internationally. The worldwide gross collection of the movie stands at Rs. 1,519.05 crore.

Ramayana Part 2 release date

Ramayana is a two-part franchise film, and while Part 1 was released this year, Part 2 will hit the big screens during Diwali 2028. Everyone is eagerly waiting for Ramayana Part 2.