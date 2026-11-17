Lara Dutta Defends Her Character Kaikeyi In Ramayana | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana has been receiving a good response from the audience. Apart from the three leads, the movie also stars several actors in pivotal roles, and one of them is Lara Dutta, who plays the role of Kaikeyi in the film. In movies and shows based on the epic, the character is usually portrayed as a villain, as she sends Lord Ram into vanvas. However, recently, in an interview, Dutta defended the character.

While talking to Screen, Lara said Kaikeyi was caught between her love as a mother and her duty as a mother. She said, "If she didn’t fight for her son, in a massive kingdom like Ayodhya, where there was so much intrigue and court politics at play, he’d lose what was promised to him at birth. It’s an incredibly complex character to play."

The former Miss Universe added that while Kaikeyi is always seen as a villain, there is a different version of the story. The actress said, "If you actually look at it, it’s said in a different version that she took birth with the divine purpose to make Lord Rama fulfil the prophecy of vanquishing Ravana and restoring peace and faith on Earth.”

Lara Dutta Explains Why Kaikeyi Is Not Villain

The actress explained that if Rama had become the king of Ayodhya, his history would have been just like that of other kings. "But it was only because he was banished to the forest that all the events, including Ravana kidnapping Sita, took place. She’s such a pivotal character in the story,” she added. Lara said that Kaikeyi is not the villain because, in her mind, she is simply asking for what she was promised.

The actress' performance as Kaikeyi has impressed one and all.

Ramayana Box Office Collection

In 12 days, Ramayana has collected Rs. 792.60 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 1,437.25 crore.

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