Ramayana Actress Sai Pallavi's Fans Jump Barricade To Meet Her | Instagram / X

Sai Pallavi is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses down South. She is also making a mark in the Hindi film industry with her recently released movie Ramayana. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her next film, OM, and recently, she attended a pre-release event of the movie in Hyderabad. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, in which a few fans are seen jumping over the barricade to meet the actress and even trying to get on the stage, but they are stopped by the security guards.

In the video, Sai is seen telling fans to calm down, and she tells them that she will click pictures with them. Watch the video below...

Clearly, the actress has a crazy fan following!

Sai Pallavi-Sreeleela Dance

OM also stars Sreeleela as the female lead, and a video of her and Sai dancing on stage together has also gone viral on social media. Both actresses are known for their amazing dance moves, so it was a treat for their fans to watch them on stage together.

Watch the Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela dance video below...

OM Release Date

OM is slated to release on November 20, 2026. While it is originally a Tamil film, it will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, like Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM stars Dhanush in the lead role, and Malayalam star Mammootty plays a pivotal role in the movie.

The pre-release buzz for OM has been quite good, and it is expected to perform well at the box office. However, the collection will depend on the reviews and word of mouth. So, let's wait and watch what response OM gets from the audience.

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