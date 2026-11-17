Ranbir Kapoor's mythological film Ramayana has prompted a special arrangement at Kolkata-based multiplex chain SVF Cinemas. The theatre chain has decided to serve only vegetarian food inside its auditoriums during screenings of the film, citing respect for viewers' religious sentiments.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.

According to a PTI report, SVF Cinemas, which operates 30 locations across West Bengal, clarified that the decision is applied exclusively to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. Its regular food and beverage offerings, including non-vegetarian items, are available for other films.

“Our full food and beverage menu, including non-vegetarian items, stays available at our counters outside the auditorium, as always,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, an SVF Cinemas spokesperson told PTI that the move was intended to acknowledge the devotion associated with the Hindu epic. “Some films are more than cinema. When the Hanuman Chalisa plays during Ramayana, the auditorium almost feels like a temple, and we feel it too,” the company said.

SVF Cinemas also recalled the response from audiences during the theatrical screenings of the 2024 animated film Mahavatar Narsimha. According to the multiplex chain, several viewers voluntarily left their footwear outside the auditoriums as a mark of respect.

The company further revealed that audiences had made a similar request during screenings of Hanuman Ansh. “During the screening of Hanuman Ansh, viewers asked us to serve only vegetarian food inside the auditorium.”

Taking these requests into consideration, the cinema chain decided to introduce the arrangement for its latest mythological release. “We listened. As a small, heartfelt gesture, we will serve only vegetarian food inside the auditorium during screenings of Ramayana. That way, every patron can enjoy the film and their devotion to the fullest,” the statement said.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend brings together a prominent cast, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash playing key characters from the epic. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, theatrically released on November 5, 2026.