Ramayana Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana has been showing a drop at the box office during the second week, but the numbers are not disappointing. The film is getting a decent response on weekdays, and in just 14 days, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial has left many big Bollywood biggies behind, and it has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs. 23.20 crore net at the box office in India on day 14, taking the total to Rs. 844.40 crore net, and the gross collection is Rs. 1,009.05 crore.

Ramayana vs Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year, had earned Rs. 840.20 crore net in India. So, in just 14 days, Ramayana has beaten Dhurandhar at the box office.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

Internationally, Ramayana is clearly losing its momentum, as it collected Rs. 8 crore gross at the box office overseas on day 14. The international gross collection till now is Rs. 510 crore, and the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 1,519.05 crore.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana Part 1 is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2000 crore. So, the film clearly needs to show a good jump at the box office during its third weekend.

No big Bollywood film is slated to release this week. But Godzilla Minus Zero is all set to release in India, so Ramayana has competition at the box office during its third weekend.

So, let's wait and watch what response the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will get at the ticket windows in the coming days.

Ramayana review

Ramayana has received mostly positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

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