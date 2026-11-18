Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13 | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has continued its impressive run at the box office, although the film has witnessed a slight slowdown after a strong second weekend. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the mythological epic had a decent opening weekend before performing exceptionally well during the weekdays following the Diwali holidays. The film also witnessed a good jump over its second weekend, taking its India net collection to Rs 760.60 crore in 11 days.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13

However, the film has now started showing signs of slowing down. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 28.35 crore net across 22,551 shows on Day 13. This marked an 11.4% drop compared to its Day 12 collection of Rs 32 crore.

In Other Languages

The Hindi version contributed Rs 20.75 crore from 17,867 shows, while the Malayalam version collected Rs 2.35 crore from 1,070 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 2 crore, Tamil collected Rs 1.75 crore and Telugu contributed Rs 1.50 crore. With this, the film's total India gross collection stands at Rs 981.10 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 820.95 crore.

Overseas, the film added another Rs 12 crore on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 502 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 1,483.10 crore.

Ramayana Budget

Made as a two-part franchise with a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the first instalment is estimated to have a budget of around Rs 2,000 crore. Against this massive investment, its Day 13 collection is a sign of slowing momentum rather than a particularly strong daily performance. However, the overall box-office numbers remain impressive.

Ramayana Part 2 Release Date



Ramayana Part 1 concludes with an announcement confirming the second installment of the franchise. The sequel was initially scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2027. However, the makers have now pushed its release by a year, confirming that Ramayana Part 2 will hit the big screens during Diwali 2028.

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