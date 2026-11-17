Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 12 | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has witnessed a significant drop in box office collections on its second Monday. After ending its first week with collections of Rs 564.60 crore, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 32 crore on Day 12, across 22,395 shows. This marks a 57.3% decline compared to its Day 11 collection of Rs 75 crore.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 12

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's Hindi version collected Rs 23.75 crore from 17,768 shows on Day 12. The Malayalam version earned Rs 2.85 crore from 1,065 shows, while Kannada contributed Rs 2 crore from 892 shows. Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 1.90 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively, from 1,158 and 1,512 shows.

With these numbers, Ramayana's total India net collection has reached Rs 792.60 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 947.25 crore.

The film has also maintained a strong hold in overseas markets. It collected Rs 10 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 490 crore. Consequently, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,437.25 crore.

Ramayana: Part One Budget



Made as a two-part franchise with a combined budget of approximately Rs 4,000 crore, nearly Rs 2,000 crore has reportedly been allocated to the first installment.

Ramayana Review

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "It is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

It further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!