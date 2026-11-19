Ramayana Box Office Success: Ranbir Kapoor Set To Beat Khan Superstars And Become Bollywood's No 1 Actor? |

For 13 days (Nov 5-Nov 17), India is running a fever. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 is currently so hot at the Indian box office, it has raised the temperatures of Bharatwasis beyond the accepted 98.6F. For two weeks, there has been an unparalleled chatter in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu. As The Free Press Journal reported last week, in the Tamil market Suriya’s Scene has dented it badly. Of Suriya’s three hits this year (the first two being Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons), Scene is already the biggest. Scene has collected ₹252.45 worldwide (in 12 days-Nov 6-Nov 17) denting Ramayana with a Tamil speaking audience who have chosen this cop-comedy over mythology.

Footfalls continue

Ramayana, released super-ambitiously in 3D and Imax formats, has definitely captured the imagination of Indians. Even the steep ticket rates with surge pricing on weekends and an additional ₹30 for the 3D glasses, is not a deterrent for viewers. While some are watching it with reverence, others are watching it for reference. Either way, the producer is currently laughing his way to the bank.

Of course, the disclaimer to be added here at this point is, since the investment on the film is huge, whether it will make for an all-time blockbuster or a plain blockbuster is still anyone’s guess. While the weekends have tickets flying off counters, the weekdays are getting a steady downpour. In other words, it seems like a win-win at this point in time.

Ranbir set to dethrone the Khans?

Interestingly with this film, Ranbir Kapoor is likely to overtake a lot of other Bollywood superstars in the hustings. And, if he ultimately clinches the No. 1 slot, well, it will be a Kapoor on top of the heap after a long reign of Khans. Nitesh has no danger of being displaced. Earlier his Dangal (2016) had given him an envious spot, now it could well be an encore for him with Ramayana.

Like we said, when the gods smile on you, you are indefatigable.