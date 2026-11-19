Mumbai: Sena UBT Leaders Hit Shaina NC's Poster With Slippers, Burn Photo Over Balasaheb Thackeray Row | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders on Thursday staged a protest in Mumbai against Shaina NC, a spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, after she was seen tearing a photograph of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray during a press conference a day earlier.

The protest saw party workers hitting Shaina NC's poster with slippers and burning her photograph, expressing anger over the incident.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Hit Shaina NC's Poster With Slippers

Several Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers gathered on the streets of Mumbai to protest against Shaina NC.

The footage showed protesters hitting a poster bearing Shaina's photograph with slippers, while another protester was seen setting her photograph on fire.

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Posters featuring other Shiv Sena leaders were also displayed with black crosses marked across their photographs. The demonstrators condemned the tearing of Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph and criticised the Shinde-led Shiv Sena over the incident.

What Triggered The Balasaheb Thackeray Photograph Controversy?

The controversy erupted on Wednesday when the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena organised a press conference to object to references to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

Party leaders, including Sanjay Nirupam, Shaina NC and Anand Dubey, criticised the passages concerning Savarkar and accused Gandhi of attempting to whitewash history.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam, Anand Dubey and others protested against Sonia Gandhi's book Belonging, accusing it of whitewashing history and denigrating Veer Savarkar. During the demonstration, they tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove passages on pages 201 and 443 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

The Shinde-led faction also demanded that the Maharashtra government ban the sale of the memoir in the state. During the press conference, party leaders tore pages from copies of the book as a symbolic protest.

However, while tearing the pages, Shaina NC was seen inadvertently tearing a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray printed in the memoir. A video of the incident subsequently circulated on social media, triggering criticism from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction.

Shaina NC Clarifies Stand Amid Growing Controversy

Following the backlash, Shaina NC took to X to clarify her position and reaffirm her respect for the late Shiv Sena founder.

In a video statement, she described Balasaheb Thackeray as a mentor and guiding figure in her political life. “Hinduhriday Balasaheb was always like a guardian and mentor to me. His blessings, his ideology, and his devotion to Hindutva and Swatantryaveer Savarkar are my greatest inspiration No matter how hard anyone tries to spread misunderstandings, the respect and devotion I hold for Balasaheb in my heart can never diminish," she said in a post.

Hinduhriday Balasaheb was always like a guardian and mentor to me. His blessings, his ideology, and his devotion to Hindutva and Swatantryaveer Savarkar are my greatest inspiration No matter how hard anyone tries to spread misunderstandings, the respect and devotion I hold for Balasaheb in my heart can never diminish.@Shivsenaofc — Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) November 19, 2026

The incident has intensified political tensions between the rival Shiv Sena factions, which have repeatedly clashed over the legacy of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray.