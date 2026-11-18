'We Merely Tore A Photograph': Shaina NC Defends Act, Threatens Defamation Suit Against Those 'Twisting' Narrative | VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Shiv Sena National Secretary and National Spokesperson Shaina NC on Wednesday, responded to the controversy surrounding the tearing of Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph during a press conference, accusing Opposition leaders of misrepresenting the incident.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader challenged Congress leader Nana Patole to prove that she had insulted the late Shiv Sena founder and warned of legal action against those allegedly spreading a misleading narrative.

Her remarks came after Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators and party workers staged a protest outside Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, demanding an apology from her.

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Shaina NC Challenges Nana Patole To Prove Allegations

Speaking to reporters, Shaina NC rejected allegations that she had deliberately insulted Balasaheb Thackeray. “I challenge Nana Patole—show me, provide proof that I have done anything wrong!” she said.

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'Where Has There Been An Insult?' Shaina NC Questions Critics

The controversy erupted during a press conference organised by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to protest against remarks concerning freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

During the event, party leaders tore pages from copies of the book as a symbolic protest.

However, a video circulating on social media appeared to show Shaina NC tearing a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray, prompting criticism from Opposition leaders.

Responding to the allegations, Shaina questioned how the incident amounted to an insult. “Where has there been an insult? Just look—the ‘Emperor of Hindu Hearts,’ the respected Balasaheb Thackeray himself, once struck anti-nationals like Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper. We merely tore a photograph—and we would do it a thousand times over!” she said.

Shaina NC Defends Savarkar, Targets Opposition

Shaina also defended Savarkar's contribution to India's freedom movement and criticised those questioning his legacy.

She accused Opposition leaders of remaining silent over what she described as derogatory remarks against Savarkar in Gandhi's autobiography.

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“Those who insult India, and those who have forgotten Veer Savarkar along with his sacrifices and penance—perhaps they should answer: in whose lap are they sitting, and why?” she said.

She further questioned whether Opposition parties condemned the language used against Savarkar or were prioritising political alliances.

The incident has, however, intensified the political confrontation between the rival Shiv Sena factions.

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