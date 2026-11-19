TVK MLA VS Babu |

Chennai: V S Babu, the TVK MLA, who defeated former Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin in Kolathur Assembly constituency this summer, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday afternoon.

Babu Dies After Prolonged Illness

Babu, 75, was hospitalised at a private hospital on September 9 with a prolonged respiratory illness. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died on November 19.

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Assembly Vacancies Rise To Six

With his passing, the number of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has gone up to six. Four of these vacancies were caused by the resignation of AIADMK legislators, who have since crossed over to the ruling TVK, and one vacancy was caused by the resignation of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (elected from two seats) in Tiruchi East. Earlier, bypolls were held to two other seats vacated by AIADMK MLAs, who went on to win on TVK tickets.

Political Journey From DMK To TVK

Babu had started his political career in the DMK and was also its north Chennai district unit secretary. In 2006, he was elected to the Assembly from Purasawalkam and had later worked for Stalin in Kolathur constituency in 2011. Later, he fell out with Stalin due to an internal rift in north Chennai and joined the AIADMK. This year, he joined the TVK and, thanks to the Vijay tsunami effect in Chennai and its surroundings, he handed over a shock defeat to Stalin in Kolathur, a seat where the latter had won since 2011.

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