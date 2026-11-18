Thiruparankundram Row: Thousands Of Survey Pillars Could Gain Religious Identity If HC Order Is Not Stayed, Tamil Nadu Tells Supreme Court | X - BlrNirmal

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to stay a Madras High Court order allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam on a stone pillar near a dargah atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai. The state warned that the ruling could set a precedent for thousands of survey pillars across the country to acquire religious significance.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Tamil Nadu District Collector, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi that the disputed pillar was built for a different purpose and was not a Deepathoon meant for lighting a temple lamp. “Our fear as a State is that if the judgment remains undisturbed, all these pillars will find religious colours and people will start doing these things,” he submitted, Live Law report.

State Warns Of Wider Impact

“Let the Court’s jurisdiction not be expanded, otherwise thousands of survey pillars in country will start becoming religious,” Sankaranarayanan argued.

"We will say it boldly, we will proclaim it loudly, Sikandar Hill (Thiruparankundram Hill ) is our hill!"This was the slogan raised at the protest organised by the Madurai Muslim United Jamaat and various Islamic outfits at Palanganatham, Madurai, on 14.11.2026.Peaceful protest and freedom of expression are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.Nobody disputes this. At the same time, these rights are subject to reasonable restrictions under the law.When it comes to the name and ownership of Thiruparankundram Hill, settled judicial verdicts and binding court orders cannot be ignored:1) Madras High Court Orders on the Name of the Hill (24.06.2025 & 10.10.2025) :In M. Kannan @ Solai Kannan v. The District Collector & Ors. [W.P.(MD) Nos. 2277, 2678 & 3703 of 2025 (Batch), Order dated: 24.06.2025], Hon'ble Mrs. Justice S. Srimathy, in Paragraphs 43(i) and (ii) of her order, categorically directed that Thiruparankundram Hill shall continue to be called Thiruparankundram Hill alone, and shall not be called either Sikkandar Malai or Samanar Kundru.Following a divergence of opinion on the Division Bench, the third judge appointed to resolve the matter, Hon'ble Mr. Justice R. Vijayakumar, in S. Paramasivam v. The District Collector & Ors. [W.P.(MD) Nos. 2678 & 2277 of 2025, Judgment dated: 10.10.2025], Paragraphs 78 and 107(i), concurred with Justice Srimathy's decision and allowed both writ petitions.2) Court Verdicts on Hill Ownership and the Traditional Steps (1920 Civil Suit, 1931 Privy Council & 10.10.2025 High Court Judgment) :The Madras High Court's judgment dated 10.10.2025 [Paragraphs 78(b), (c) & 99] extensively records the decree of the First Additional Subordinate Judge's Court, Madurai, in O.S. No. 4 of 1920 (dated 25.08.1923) and its confirmation by the Privy Council in Thirupparankundram Etc. v. Alikkhan Sahib & Ors. [P.C. Appeal No. 5 of 1930 / AIR 1931 PC 212, Judgment dated : 12.05.1931]. Accordingly, out of the hill spanning over 170 acres, barring the hilltop rock area where the Dargah stands, Nellithoppu, and the flight of steps leading from Nellithoppu to the Dargah, the entire remainder of the hill including the Giriveedhi belongs exclusively to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple Devasthanam.Furthermore, the Nellithoppu area has been defined as measuring 33 cents in the O.S. No. 4 of 1920 property schedule and in subsequent execution proceedings in O.S. No. 111 of 1958 / E.P. No. 163 of 1962 (Order dated : 24.04.1965). At the same time, the High Court (Judgment dated 10.10.2025, Paragraphs 98 & 105) has clarified that absolute ownership of the traditional footsteps leading up to Nellithoppu vests solely with the Temple Devasthanam, and the Muslim side holds only a limited right of usage over the pathway strictly to reach Nellithoppu.Just as one respects the recognised rights of others, it is everyone's responsibility to respect the established name of Thiruparankundram Hill, the proprietary rights of the Temple Devasthanam, and the binding judgments of our Courts.As the very first among Lord Murugan's six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu), Thiruparankundram will forever be known in all its historic glory as Thiruparankundram Hill. May Lord Murugan's renown resound across all eight directions!Vetrivel Muruganukku Arohara! 🦚🔥🚩@narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @HMOIndia @BJP4India@BJP4TamilNadu @hindumunnani_tnVideo Source : https://t.co/UhWQeDKNW4Judgments screenshot Below 👇🏼#Murugan #Thiruparankundram https://t.co/gTIorngU3O — J.K.GogulBalaji (@JKGogulBalaji) November 15, 2026

The state’s concern centres on the possible impact of treating a survey pillar as a religious structure. Its argument raises a wider question about whether a court ruling concerning one disputed site could encourage similar religious claims over other survey pillars across the country.

Traditional Site At Centre Of Dispute

During the hearing, Sankaranarayanan referred to photographs and a drone image of Thiruparankundram hill. He pointed out the Subramaniaswamy Temple at the foothill and the dargah on the other side of the hill.

He maintained that the Karthigai Deepam had traditionally been lit only at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple, also known as the Deepa Mandapam site. According to him, attempts to light the lamp at other locations had been rejected on at least three previous occasions.

Sankaranarayanan argued that permitting the ritual at another location would affect the sanctity of the established religious practice. He also questioned whether courts should intervene in matters concerning religious customs in this manner.

What Did The Madras High Court Order?

The dispute stems from a January 2026 judgment of a Madras High Court division bench, which upheld a December 2025 single-judge order directing the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple management to light the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed stone pillar.

According to the High Court, the pillar is located around 50 metres from the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. The court held that the structure stood on temple land and dismissed the state’s concerns about possible public-order disturbances as an “imaginary ghost”.

The Tamil Nadu government has challenged the ruling, maintaining that there is no established custom of lighting the lamp at the disputed pillar.

Survey Pillar Or Religious Structure?

The state argued that the traditional practice of lighting the Karthigai Deepam had continued for more than 150 years at the established site near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple.

It also maintained that the disputed structure was a survey pillar associated with trigonometrical survey work rather than a religious Deepathoon.

With the Karthigai Deepam festival scheduled for November 24, the government warned that implementing the High Court’s direction could create law-and-order problems at a sensitive location with a history of communal tension.

Dargah Questions Fairness Of Hearing

Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, questioned the procedure followed by the High Court’s single judge while passing the original order.

Ahmadi submitted that the dargah authorities were not given adequate time to file their reply under the High Court Rules. He also argued that the single judge had visited the disputed site without giving prior notice to the dargah.

According to Ahmadi, the disputed Deepathoon was situated in an area between Nellithope and the dargah. He contended that the single judge might not have concluded that the structure stood within temple property had the dargah been informed before the site inspection.

Was The Procedural Defect Cured?

Ahmadi further submitted that the High Court division bench had largely accepted the argument that the dargah was not given an adequate opportunity to present its case.

However, the division bench held that the procedural defect had been cured because the dargah authorities were heard during the appeal.

The submission brings attention to another important aspect of the dispute: whether the opportunity to present arguments during an appeal adequately addresses concerns about the procedure followed during the original hearing.

New Religious Custom Needs Civil Suit: Ahmadi

Ahmadi also referred to earlier judgments rejecting requests to light the lamp at a new location on the hill.

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He argued that any attempt to establish a new religious custom must be pursued through a civil suit rather than a public interest litigation (PIL).

His submission reinforced the argument that the dispute concerns not only the location of the lamp-lighting ceremony but also the legal process required to establish a religious practice.

Arguments To Continue In Supreme Court

On November 17, the Supreme Court heard submissions from Senior Advocates Jaideep Gupta and Shekhar Naphade, along with Additional Advocate General PC Sen, appearing for the state.

They argued that there was no established custom of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed hilltop location. They also referred to the traditional practice followed under Agama principles.

The Supreme Court will continue hearing arguments on November 19, with the state’s request to stay the High Court ruling remaining central to the dispute ahead of the November 24 festival.