The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to stay a Madras High Court order allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam on a stone pillar near a dargah atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai. The state warned that the ruling could set a precedent for thousands of survey pillars across the country to acquire religious significance.
Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Tamil Nadu District Collector, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi that the disputed pillar was built for a different purpose and was not a Deepathoon meant for lighting a temple lamp. “Our fear as a State is that if the judgment remains undisturbed, all these pillars will find religious colours and people will start doing these things,” he submitted, Live Law report.
State Warns Of Wider Impact
“Let the Court’s jurisdiction not be expanded, otherwise thousands of survey pillars in country will start becoming religious,” Sankaranarayanan argued.
The state’s concern centres on the possible impact of treating a survey pillar as a religious structure. Its argument raises a wider question about whether a court ruling concerning one disputed site could encourage similar religious claims over other survey pillars across the country.
Traditional Site At Centre Of Dispute
During the hearing, Sankaranarayanan referred to photographs and a drone image of Thiruparankundram hill. He pointed out the Subramaniaswamy Temple at the foothill and the dargah on the other side of the hill.
He maintained that the Karthigai Deepam had traditionally been lit only at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple, also known as the Deepa Mandapam site. According to him, attempts to light the lamp at other locations had been rejected on at least three previous occasions.
Sankaranarayanan argued that permitting the ritual at another location would affect the sanctity of the established religious practice. He also questioned whether courts should intervene in matters concerning religious customs in this manner.
What Did The Madras High Court Order?
The dispute stems from a January 2026 judgment of a Madras High Court division bench, which upheld a December 2025 single-judge order directing the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple management to light the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed stone pillar.
According to the High Court, the pillar is located around 50 metres from the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. The court held that the structure stood on temple land and dismissed the state’s concerns about possible public-order disturbances as an “imaginary ghost”.
The Tamil Nadu government has challenged the ruling, maintaining that there is no established custom of lighting the lamp at the disputed pillar.
Survey Pillar Or Religious Structure?
The state argued that the traditional practice of lighting the Karthigai Deepam had continued for more than 150 years at the established site near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple.
It also maintained that the disputed structure was a survey pillar associated with trigonometrical survey work rather than a religious Deepathoon.
With the Karthigai Deepam festival scheduled for November 24, the government warned that implementing the High Court’s direction could create law-and-order problems at a sensitive location with a history of communal tension.
Dargah Questions Fairness Of Hearing
Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, questioned the procedure followed by the High Court’s single judge while passing the original order.
Ahmadi submitted that the dargah authorities were not given adequate time to file their reply under the High Court Rules. He also argued that the single judge had visited the disputed site without giving prior notice to the dargah.
According to Ahmadi, the disputed Deepathoon was situated in an area between Nellithope and the dargah. He contended that the single judge might not have concluded that the structure stood within temple property had the dargah been informed before the site inspection.
Was The Procedural Defect Cured?
Ahmadi further submitted that the High Court division bench had largely accepted the argument that the dargah was not given an adequate opportunity to present its case.
However, the division bench held that the procedural defect had been cured because the dargah authorities were heard during the appeal.
The submission brings attention to another important aspect of the dispute: whether the opportunity to present arguments during an appeal adequately addresses concerns about the procedure followed during the original hearing.
New Religious Custom Needs Civil Suit: Ahmadi
Ahmadi also referred to earlier judgments rejecting requests to light the lamp at a new location on the hill.
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He argued that any attempt to establish a new religious custom must be pursued through a civil suit rather than a public interest litigation (PIL).
His submission reinforced the argument that the dispute concerns not only the location of the lamp-lighting ceremony but also the legal process required to establish a religious practice.
Arguments To Continue In Supreme Court
On November 17, the Supreme Court heard submissions from Senior Advocates Jaideep Gupta and Shekhar Naphade, along with Additional Advocate General PC Sen, appearing for the state.
They argued that there was no established custom of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed hilltop location. They also referred to the traditional practice followed under Agama principles.
The Supreme Court will continue hearing arguments on November 19, with the state’s request to stay the High Court ruling remaining central to the dispute ahead of the November 24 festival.