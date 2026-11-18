The Civil Lines bungalow was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister. | X/(@TajinderBagga)

The glass walls have shattered as ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former official residence, nicknamed 'Sheesh Mahal' (palace of mirrors) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls last year, is all set to open for public viewing.

Used widely by the BJP to accuse Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal of severe financial irregularities, the Civil Lines bungalow in Delhi will welcome viewers on a ticketed basis at a time parties are sharpening strategies ahead of the Punjab polls next year.

“A person who had claimed that he would neither own a car nor live in a bungalow first got several bungalows demolished, along with a number of servants’ quarters and garages, before constructing the ‘Sheesh Mahal’," Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday.

What Is The Sheesh Mahal Controversy

Kejriwal lived in the property from 2015 till October 2024, when he resigned from the chief ministerial post and vacated it. Constructed in 1942, the property reportedly had five bedrooms and an office space, according to reports. While renovation was proposed during the Covid-19 pandemic to repair a collapsed roof, the project expanded to other renovations.

Ahead of the 2025 Delhi polls, the BJP criticised the AAP for deviating from its assurances for austerity and going ahead with the multi-crore renovation. Verma went on to defeat Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

Later, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March this year placed at a total expenditure of Rs 33.66 crore (about 342 per cent higher than the initial estimate) on the renovation of the bungalow as opposed to the earlier proposed Rs 8 crore. The report flagged that Rs 18.88 crore was spent on ornamental, antique and other superior items. Luxury additions reportedly included Vietnam marble, multi-crore curtains and remote-controlled smart lighting. Apart from cost escalation, the red flags included procedural lapses and an increase in built-up area.

It thus became a reason for the BJP to take potshots at Kejriwal, known for appealing to the public with his anti-VIP pledges, and the AAP for establishing a common man image while spending public money on a lavish bungalow.

Verma has now announced that the plan to convert the estate into a state guest house cum cultural centre has been abandoned and tours willbe conducted so that people can "see it for themselves". He said people will be able to see the entire property as opposed to just one room with the photos of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and Constitution architect BR Ambedkar, that was shown to the public by the AAP.

The AAP dismissed the allegations as a diversionary tactic, calling all renovations and procedures as per legal provisions. AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday termed the Delhi government's decision to open the bungalow a tactic to divert attention from issues like the Yamuna river's pollution. "He claimed to have cleaned 60 per cent of the Yamuna River. Yet thousands of dead fish were subsequently found there. He alleged that members of the Aam Aadmi Party brought and dumped the dead fish there. We demanded that a post-mortem be conducted on the fish and that the water quality report be made public. He then fled," he told ANI.

How To Book A Tour Of The Property

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said the government will soon share how residents can book tickets and reserve visits to the controversial bungalow.