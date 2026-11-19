Dawood Ibrahim Property Demolition: Bombay HC Orders Status Quo At Bhendi Bazar Property Till November 25 | Pic | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed parties to maintain status quo at a disputed house of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim at Bhendi Bazar and halted further demolition till November 25.

The status quo was ordered after the BMC informed the court that demolition work had been carried out at the site earlier in the day.

A bench of the Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the matter involved highly disputed facts and posted the petition for hearing on November 25 at 3 pm. The court also directed the petitioners to implead the State government as a respondent.

The directions came after the BMC’s advocate informed the court that demolition work had been undertaken at the site that morning. The advocate assured the bench that the civic body’s staff would be withdrawn within half an hour.

The bench permitted the parties to file their objections and directed that the existing position at the property be maintained until the next hearing.

During the proceedings, the court was also apprised of an order passed by the Supreme Court in connection with the property. The bench clarified that the two proceedings were distinct and refrained from making any specific observation on the issue.

The petition was filed by Shaikh Abdul Razak and another challenging a demolition notice issued by the BMC’s C Ward on November 16, directing vacation of the premises.

The dispute concerns a property belonging to the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, which includes a mosque. According to the petition, the property was dedicated in 1864 by Haji Ismail Haji Habib for use as a Musafirkhana (rest house) for Haj pilgrims, along with a mosque.

The petitioners have contended that the property is a Waqf property and that the demolition action is contrary to orders passed by the Supreme Court. The dispute is also linked to the redevelopment of the property by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).

The petitioners have challenged the BMC’s action, alleging that the demolition notice disregarded existing court orders and the prescribed procedure.

The High Court will hear the matter further on November 25.